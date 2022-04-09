Defiance County:

Civil service---

Defiance's city civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the front conference room of the city service building, 631 Perry St. The commission will discuss a water pollution control operator II job description, fire mechanic promotional testing, classification schedule update and the human resources manager position.

Road closure---

Weather permitting, Hicksville-Edgerton Road between Seevers and Arrowsmith roads will be closed for culvert replacement beginning Monday. The replacement is expected to take three days.

Fulton County:

Scholarship awards---

The Northwest State Community College Foundation will award scholarships for the 2022-23 school year on April 21 at 6 p.m. in the atrium at the Archbold campus.

The foundation offers more than 45 scholarships for Northwest State students, with scholarships ranging from $250 to full tuition. Some scholarships are awarded to multiple students each year.

In 2021, the NSCC Foundation awarded $843,000 in scholarships to more than 275 students throughout northwest Ohio. In 2022, Foundation scholarships totaling more than $1,000,000 will be awarded to 313 students. 41% of the recipients reside in Henry County, and 20% reside in Williams County.

ADAMhs meeting---

The Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 14 at its offices at T-761 Ohio 66 south of Archbold.

Paulding County:

Oakwood meeting---

The Oakwood Development Company will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room of the Cooper Community Library in Oakwood.

Williams County:

Pond clinic---

The Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a pond clinic at 5 p.m. at the district's office, 11246 Ohio 15, Montpelier. The event will begin with a hot dog roast at 5 p.m. followed by the program at 5:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Mike Wilkerson of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Management Division.

