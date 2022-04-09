Defiance County:
Civil service---
Defiance's city civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the front conference room of the city service building, 631 Perry St. The commission will discuss a water pollution control operator II job description, fire mechanic promotional testing, classification schedule update and the human resources manager position.
Road closure---
Weather permitting, Hicksville-Edgerton Road between Seevers and Arrowsmith roads will be closed for culvert replacement beginning Monday. The replacement is expected to take three days.
Fulton County:
Scholarship awards---
The Northwest State Community College Foundation will award scholarships for the 2022-23 school year on April 21 at 6 p.m. in the atrium at the Archbold campus.
The foundation offers more than 45 scholarships for Northwest State students, with scholarships ranging from $250 to full tuition. Some scholarships are awarded to multiple students each year.
In 2021, the NSCC Foundation awarded $843,000 in scholarships to more than 275 students throughout northwest Ohio. In 2022, Foundation scholarships totaling more than $1,000,000 will be awarded to 313 students. 41% of the recipients reside in Henry County, and 20% reside in Williams County.
ADAMhs meeting---
The Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 14 at its offices at T-761 Ohio 66 south of Archbold.
Paulding County:
Oakwood meeting---
The Oakwood Development Company will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room of the Cooper Community Library in Oakwood.
Williams County:
Pond clinic---
The Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a pond clinic at 5 p.m. at the district's office, 11246 Ohio 15, Montpelier. The event will begin with a hot dog roast at 5 p.m. followed by the program at 5:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Mike Wilkerson of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Management Division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.