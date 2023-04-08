Defiance County:
Road closure---
Arrowsmith Road, between Cicero and Lake roads, will be closed beginning Monday at 7 a.m. It will remain closed until culvert replacement is completed on Thursday.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding a first quarter investment advisory meeting at 10:30 a.m.
Fulton County:
Traffic blitzes---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct traffic enforcements called “Prom Blitzes” in April.
These are scheduled for April 15-16 in conjunction with Swanton Prom, April 22-23 in conjunction with Pettisville Prom and April 29-30 in conjunction with Archbold and Fayette proms.
Deputies will work various hours and locations in Fulton County in search of impaired driving and other violations.
ADAMhs meeting---
The Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the agency’s offices at T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.

