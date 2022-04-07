Defiance County:
Used book sale---
The Friends of the Library is holding a used book sale on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the center court in the Northtowne Mall, Defiance.
Fulton County:
Clerk's report---
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March with March 2021 in parentheses, with the following:
New cases filed in the legal department 238 (261); domestic 15 (27), civil 13 (16), criminal 17 (15), miscellaneous 2 (2), judgment liens 191 (199), and appeals 0 (2) with a total of fees collected being $22,974.61 ($21,785.08).
The title department issued a total of 1,922 (2,405) titles; new cars 126 (165), used cars 977 (1,273), new trucks 63 (87), used trucks 473 (513), vans 19 (33), motorcycles 67 (99), manufactured homes 13 (15), trailers 24 (49), travel trailers 41 (39), motor homes 26 (31), buses 5 (0), off-road vehicles 64 (59), watercraft 13 (21), outboard motors 6 (5), other 5 (16), with a total of fees collected being $994,465.12 ($1,166,140.98).
Title Office---
The Fulton County Title Office will close at 3 p.m. on April 20 and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on April 22. During the closure the staff will participate in a training session.
Report a theft---
Authorities in Fulton County are asking for help locating a stolen 2021 Honda Talon, charcoal gray and green, with a roof, light bar, windshield and stereo. Any information about the stolen property or the person(s) involved should be reported to 1-800-255-1122.
