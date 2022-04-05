Defiance County:
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider six legislative items during is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance establishing downtown redevelopment districts.
Set for first readings are separate ordinances establishing job creation incentives for Castlehill Materials, LLC, and Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.; as well as ordinances authorizing amendment of a contract with Werlor Waste Control for downtown garbage collection, renaming part of Quality Drive as Plummer Drive and allowing agreements with Michigan Southern Railroad Company for easements needed to build Commerce Drive.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Jerry Sanders of the county fair board at 10 a.m. before continuing a public hearing on the Mack drainage project at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Board meeting---
The Defiance County Board of Revision will be meet at 10 a.m. on April 12 in the county commissioners office, 500 Court St.
Paulding County:
Teachers meet---
The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on April 12 at Vagabond Village, 18187 U.S. 127, Cecil. Members may order from the menu, and no reservations are required. Cost of living increases will be discussed.
Fulton County:
NSCC board meeting---
The executive committee of the board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet on Monday at noon in room C200 at the Archbold campus for discussion and review of agenda items in preparation for the meeting on April 22.
No action will be taken at this meeting.
