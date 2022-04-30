Defiance County:
Splash pad opens---
The Defiance Splash Pad on Power Dam Road in Bronson Park opens Sunday at 9 a.m. and closes at dusk. The park is free and open to the public.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will consider three agenda items during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding an audit entrance conference at 10:30 a.m. and receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office at 11 a.m.
Mental health event---
Huber Opera House will host a mental health awareness event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 14. Featured speakers are B.J. Horner, Maumee Valley Guidance Center; Mary Juarez, Never Let Go; and Jamie Langham, local resident. Other events and displays will participate also. This event is free and open to the public.
Fundraiser set---
Citizens in Action will host a benefit lasagna luncheon from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St. Donations will be accepted for the meal while drive-through carryout can be ordered from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and from 9-11 a.m. the day of the event by calling 419-783-7647. Proceeds will support the Citizens in Action Martin Luther King Dream Scholarship.
Henry County:
Plant sale---
The Henry County Historical Society will hold its spring plant sale from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 12 at the Dr. Bloomfield Museum, 29 W. Clinton St., Napoleon.
Napoleon council---
Napoleon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave. to consider 10 legislative items. Scheduled for first readings are eight ordinances concerning agricultural districts in the city while an ordinance authorizing ODOT to repaint the U.S. 6 overpass on Glenwood Avenue and an ordinance establishing the OneOhio subdivision settlement allocation fund are set for first readings.
Paulding County:
Art show---
Wayne Trace Local Schools will host a juried district art show from noon-3 p.m. on May 14 in the junior high auditorium. Over 500 works of art from different mediums will be featured from K-12 students.
Fulton County:
Traffic blitz---
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will hold the “Prom Blitz” on May 14-15 in conjunction with proms at Pike-Delta-York and Swanton schools. Deputies will work various hours and locations looking for impaired drivers.
Putnam County:
Plant sale---
The Continental Local Schools board will meet in executive session on May 3 to review treasurer candidates. They will meet again in executive session on May 9 and May 11 for first- and second-round interviews.
