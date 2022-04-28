Defiance County:
Road open---
Power Dam Road, between Campbell and Bowman roads, has been reopened following road work.
Medicare info event---
Tiffany Pease of First Insurance Group will visit Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort Street, at 6 p.m. on May 26 to offer a free Medicare information session. No registration is required, and the session is open to all who would like to learn more about Medicare. Pease will explain the parts of Medicare, as well as supplements, Part D plans, and Medicare Advantage plants. For more information, contact the library at 419-782-1456.
Special meeting---
Northeastern Local School Board of Education will hold a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Tinora Elementary conference room.
Meeting set---
The directors of he Maumee Watershed Conservancy District will be meeting on May 6 with the judges of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court to review and approve the district’s 2021 annual report. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 10 in Defiance Common Pleas Court. A regular board of directors meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at 1464 Pinehurst Drive.
Commodities offered---
Commodities distribution will be offered from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday inside the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. The list includes canned green beans, canned corn, spaghetti sauce, canned pork, elbow macaroni, egg noodles, mac-n-cheese, raisins, dates, cheddar cheese chunks and chicken leg quarters.
Fulton County:
Traffic blitz---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the “Prom Blitz” on May 1 in conjunction with Pettisville’s prom. Deputies will work various hours and locations looking for impaired drivers.
Henry County:
P.E.R.I.---
The Henry County Chapter of P.E.R.I. (Public Employee Retirees) will meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 810 Scott St., Napoleon.
Traffic blitz results---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz April 3-16 and these are the results: 35 stops made, nine citations issued — eight for speeding violations and one for failure to obey a traffic device, and 27 warnings were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.