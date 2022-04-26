Defiance County:
Library meeting---
The Wednesday meeting of the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees’ Policy Committee has been cancelled. The full board will still meet on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. at Defiance Public Library.
Auditions---
On May 5 from 6-8 p.m. and May 7 from 10 a.m.-noon, the Huber Opera House will hold open auditions for ages 12-18 for major roles in the Summer Theater Academy production of “Legally Blonde Jr.”
Performance dates are July 16-17. Registration information for auditions and other areas of participation for the production are at huberoperhouse.org.
City council agenda---
Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider four ordinances.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance ratifying the conveyance of municipal property on South Jackson Avenue.
Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing an agreement with Michigan Southern Railroad Company, allowing the continued engagement of Louis McMahon as special counsel for environmental compliance and amending section 147.16 of the city’s codified ordinances.
Council also will discuss the expansion of low-speed vehicles allowances on city streets.
Commissioners meet---
Defiance County commissioners have thtree agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from Family and Children First Coordinator Julie Voll at 10 a.m., hold the county’s first quarter investment advisory meeting at 10:30 a.m. and receive an update from CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 11:30 a.m.
Paulding County:
Special meeting---
Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7 a.m. on Thursday in the Wayne Trace School lecture room
to discuss hiring of Brandon Wobler, transportation director/maintenance supervisor on a two-year contract.
Fulton County:
School board meeting---
The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. on May 6 in the board of education office.
Traffic blitz---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the “Prom Blitz” on May 7-8 in conjunction with proms at Archbold, Evergreen and Wauseon schools. Deputies will be looking for impaired drivers.
