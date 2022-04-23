Defiance County:
Road closed---
Weather permitting, Power Dam Road between Campbell and Bowman roads will be closed for culvert replacement beginning Monday morning. The road is scheduled to remain closed for one week until the work is done.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Commissioners plan to discuss roadside ditches and the H2Ohio program at 11 a.m. before receiving an update from Connie Bostelman, the county’s child support enforcement agency director, at 11:30 a.m.
Land bank meeting---
Defiance County’s land bank will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the county commissioners’ second-floor conference room at 500 Court St., Defiance.
Budget commission---
The Defiance County Budget Commission will meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the county auditor’s office, 500 Second St., suite 301.
Henry County:
School board meeting---
Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school library.
