Defiance County:
Road reopened---
Hicksville-Edgerton Road between Buckskin Road and Industrial Drive in Hicksville has reopened.
Seeks participants---
Defiance Public Library is seeking additional artists and vendors for “Def-Com 7,” the library’s annual art and comic convention scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 30 at Northtowne Mall. Artist/vendor tables are free. To apply for a space, fill out the vendor application form at defiancelibrary.org, or contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org, 419-782-1456, extension 110.
Board meeting---
The Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees will hold its policy committee meeting Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to review minor updates to personnel policies. At 5 p.m., the trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting. Meetings are held at the Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., and are open to the public.
Restricted hours---
The Defiance Public Library system will be closed from noon-5 p.m. on May 4, for a staff in-service related to the summer reading program. This includes the main library in Defiance and branches in Hicksville and Sherwood.
Free screenings---
Walmart will be offering free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday during “Walmart Wellness Day.” Additional “Wellness Day” events are scheduled for July 23 and Sept. 24.
Henry County:
Accepting entries---
The Henry County Fair’s Tomato Festival Parade is accepting entries for the parade scheduled on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The float design theme is “Building Tomorrow’s Future at the Henry County Fair.” Float categories with a top prize of $500 are youth, organizational, commercial and religious.
For more information visit www.henrycountyfair.org, email tomatofestivalparade@yahoo.com or contact Neil Giffey, parade director, at 419-966-0013.
Fulton County:
Special meeting---
The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools board will hold a special meeting today at 5:15 p.m. to view a presentation by K-12 Business Consulting, Inc., regarding the search for a treasurer.
Proclamation---
Fulton County commissioners have proclaimed National County Government Month during April to highlight “how local leaders work to build healthy, safe and vibrant counties for the people they serve.” The Fulton County “Why Counties Matter” video is viewable on the Fulton County Ohio commissioners YouTube page.
