Defiance County:

DD special meeting---

The Defiance County Board of DD will meet in special executive session on Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss the hiring of a superintendent.

Commissioners agenda---

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s update at 10 a.m. before opening bids on a senior services van at 10:30 a.m., receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m., holding a public hearing on the Mack drainage project at 1:30 p.m. and discussing an internet connectivity study with Jessica Fowler of Lit Communities at 2:30 p.m.

Land bank meeting---

Defiance County’s land bank will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the marketing of 1213 Ralston Ave. and the purchase of “for sale” signs.

Road closed---

The Defiance County Engineer’s Office has announced that Hicksville-Edgerton Road, between Huber and Arrowsmith roads, will be closed Monday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., weather permitting, for a culvert replacement.

Paulding County:

Township Assoc. meal---

The annual Paulding County Township Association fish and chicken meal will return with full eat-in or carryout meals from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the OSU Extension building at the county fairgrounds in Paulding. The event had been canceled in 2020 and was drive-in only during 2021. Tickets will be available at the door.

