Defiance County:
Town and Gown---
“Hail the Purple and the Gold: Defiance College Sports History” will be presented as part of the “Town and Gown” series at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
Barb Sedlock, Defiance College archivist, will present a slide show survey of Defiance College athletic history during the event which had been postponed from March due to the weather. The event is sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, 514 W. Third St.
The museum is open and free to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday, and from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month, except holidays. Contact the Tuttle Museum at thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com or by calling 419-782-0746.
Meeting set---
The Defiance County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St. Contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with questions.
Road closed---
Power Dam Road between Campbell and Bowman roads will be closed on Monday for one week, weather permitting, for a culvert replacement, according to the county engineer’s office.
SWCD meeting---
The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Office on Evansport Road will hold it monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 419-782-1794.
Henry County:
Deshler recognized---
Deshler Municipal Utilities has received 2021 “excellence in reliability certification.” The recognition was presented by the American Public Power Association (APPA) during the association’s annual Engineering & Operations Technical Conference in March in Austin, Texas.
Napoleon council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for third readings are a resolution allowing contracts with Freedom, Harrison and Napoleon townships, the Village of Florida and Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire and EMS services and an ordinance amending a city ordinance concerning golf simulator fees at the municipal golf course.
Set for second readings are an emergency ordinance allowing ODOT to repaint the U.S. 6 overpass on Glenwood Avenue and a resolution authorizing a contract with ODOT for the purchase of sodium chloride.
Fulton County:
Office closed---
The Fulton County Title Office will close for staff training at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The office will be closed all day Thursday and reopen on Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Trustees meeting---
Northwest State Community College’s board of trustees will meet in regular session at 11:30 a.m. Friday in room C200 on the college campus.
Mother’s Day plant sale---
Patrick Henry greenhouse, 6-900 Ohio 18, Hamler, will hold its 20th annual openhouse and plant sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 6. Proceeds will help purchase supplies for field trips and materials.
