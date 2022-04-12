Defiance County:
Board meeting---
Ayersville Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday at 6 p.m. in the board room at the school.
Commissioners session---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from the OSU Extension Office at 10 a.m.; the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin at 10:30 a.m.; Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water office at 11 a.m.; and Dog Warden Randy Vogel at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances allowing the purchase of mobile video recording systems and body cameras for the police department, awarding a contract for West High Street resurfacing and conveying city property on South Jackson Avenue to the CIC.
Paulding County:
Career Day---
The Paulding County Economic Development Office will host its annual Career Day Showcase for county juniors and seniors from 8 a.m.-noon on April 19 at the Paulding County OSU Extension Office building, 503 Fairground Drive in Paulding.
The public is welcome.
