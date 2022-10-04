The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s “homecoming traffic blitz,” held Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30, resulted in 20 traffic stops and four citations issued. Three citations were for speed violations and one for OVI over 21. Deputies also issued 16 warnings.
Enforcement---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz from Oct. 9-22. Deputies will work in various locations around Fulton County during various hours in search for distracted driving and violations of speed, no safety belt and impaired driving.
Defiance County:
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract to provide EMS service to Tiffin Township, approving replacements for the city’s codified ordinances and renewing a contract with the county government for reimbursement of expenses to provide legal services to indigent court defendants.
Council also will receive a presentation from Cara Potter, Defiance Public Library director, on the library’s proposed renewal levy.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council room with general session.
Commissioners will receive an update from the OSU Extension Office officials at 10 a.m. before viewing the site of a proposed road and alley vacation on Jackson Street in Brunersburg at 11:30 a.m. and hold a public hearing on the matter at 1:30 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to meet with the courthouse committee to discuss a courtyard and elevator idea.
Library event---
Shirley Fry of Integrity Matters, LLC, will visit Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday to present on brain health, the mind-body connection, supporting those with mental illness, self care and more.
The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the board room.
Paulding County:
Meeting set---
The executive committee of the Paulding County Carnegie Library’s board of trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the library’s meeting room in Paulding. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss personnel matters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.