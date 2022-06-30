Cinema at the Stroede will present “Yankee Doodle Dandy” starring James Cagney at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., at 7 p.m. on July 16.
Invited to the White House by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, Broadway legend George Cohan (James Cagney) reflects on his life through flashbacks tracing Cohan’s rise from a childhood performing in his family’s vaudeville act to his success as an actor, writer, director and producer known for patriotic songs like “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “Over There.”
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. Movies are open to the public and donations are welcomed.
The Huber Youth Productions will present Legally Blonde Jr. on July 16-17. Tickets for the musical are on sale at huberoperahouse.org.
Sheriff sales---
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office no longer will be conducting sales of real estate for foreclosures as of Aug. 1, pursuant to Ohio House Bill 390.
Changes do not affect tax sales. These sales will continue to be posted in The Crescent-News and conducted in the treasurer’s office in the courthouse annex.
Fulton County:
Delta festival---
The annual Delta Chicken Festival is scheduled July 8-10 in Delta Municipal Park.
As the name suggests, the festival features grilled chicken meals as well as a variety of entertainment. This will include a three-on-three basketball tournament, live country music on Saturday and a motorcycle and car show on Sunday. This community fundraiser for the Delta Parks and Recreation Department raises about $10,000 annually while festival committee members estimate 224 volunteers give a total of 1,391 volunteer hours to make the event happen.
Paulding County:
Township meeting---
Crane Township trustees in Paulding County have changed their July meeting date to July 14 at 7 p.m.
