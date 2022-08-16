Defiance County commissioners will consider two agenda items during their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from Amy Francis, senior services director, at 10 a.m. before discussing hospital revenue bonds for Mercy Health at 11 a.m. with Julia Konieczny of Dinmore.
Commissioners also plan to hold a meeting with their Paulding County counterparts at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the Nile Weible joint ditch project.
Paulding County:
Veterans memorial---
Veterans from the Antwerp Local School District who would like to be included on the veterans memorial in Riverside Park must submit their information by Aug. 31.
Applications can be picked up at the Antwerp VFW, village depot and town hall or by downloading it from the Village of Antwerp website. Documentation and checks should be included with the application and can be mailed to Nancy Lichty at P.O. Box 538 or Keith West at P.O. Box 636, Antwerp 45813. There is no charge for newly discharged veterans.
Open house planned---
InSource Technologies, 12124 County Road 111, Paulding, invites the public to attend its 25th anniversary open house from 3-7 p.m. today.
Those attending can tour the facility, meet the InSource team and have a hot meal. Tours last 45 minutes and start at 3 p.m. Products made there and the manufacturing process will be explained while emergency and agricultural equipment will be on site.
