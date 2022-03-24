• Regional
National Library Week
April 3-9 is National Library Week and Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is offering several programs.
The theme for National Library Week 2022 is “Connect with Your Library.”
Defiance County’s three libraries, located in Defiance, Sherwood, and Hicksville, offer an array of programs, classes and resources, including physical and digital materials, 1-on-1 tech help, databases, mobile hotspot lending, LinkedIn Learning courses on tech topics and more.
