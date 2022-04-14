• Paulding County:

Kindergarten Registration/screening---

Children who are five before Aug. 1 can attend kindergarten in 2022-23. Paulding Elementary will hold screening/registration for kindergarten on May 4-5, and Oakwood Elementary will hold it on May 9.

To enroll, parents need the child's birth certificate, child's social security card, current immunization record, proof of residency and custody papers if necessary. To schedule call 419-399-4656, choose 3 for Paulding Elementary and 4 for Oakwood Elementary.

