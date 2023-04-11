Defiance County PERI, district one, chapter 30, will meet on April 19 at 1 p.m. at Community Memorial Hospital, 208 Columbus St., Hicksville.
All public employees are encourages to attend.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 10 a.m.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, at 10 a.m.; Randy Vogel, county dog warden, at 10:30 a.m.; and Kevin Hancock, administrator for the county soil and water conservation office, at 11 a.m. before meeting with Sheriff Doug Engel and 911 Director Matt Hanenkrath at 1:30 p.m. to discuss a 911 levy renewal proposal.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider one legislative item and receive a presentation.
Melissa Bramble will be on hand to discuss “housing first policies for the homeless” before council considers an ordinance vacating right-of-way in Holgate’s Addition to the City of Defiance.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education will hold its regular board of education meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the board room.
