Weather permitting, Mekus Road between Domersville and Moser roads will be closed for culvert replacement Tuesday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Road closure---
U.S. 127, between Baker and Buckskin roads, approximately two miles north of Sherwood will close Wednesday for approximately 30 days to replace a portion of the bridge deck over Lost Creek.
Author Fridays---
A diverse slate of authors will stop by Defiance Public Library’s (DPL) Reading Room this summer to present as part of the library system’s “Author Fridays” summer series. This will kick off Friday at 2 p.m. with a visit from author, Ann Charles and her brother and illustrator, Charles Kunkle.
Author visit---
On June 10 from 3-5 p.m., DPL will host contemporary romance author, AJ Handsone of Bryan. Handsone will discuss and sign her first printed novel, “Tough to Handle.”
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday, but will hold a special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday to approve vouchers and any other necessary matters. Commissioners will not hold their regular session on Thursday due to employee development training.
Board meeting---
The Defiance County Board of Revision will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday county commissioners office, 500 Court St., suite 301.
School board---
The Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the board room to consider employment and negotiation issues.
