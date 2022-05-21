The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association awarded $1,800 in scholarships.

Scholarships worth $200 were awarded to nine Paulding County High School seniors planning to enter the field of education. The recipients from Paulding are Brooke-Lyn Ankney and Ella Cook.

The Wayne Trace High School recipient is Rachel Stoller.

The Antwerp High School recipients are Mia Altimus, Lydia Brewer, Summer Franklin, Luke, Krouse, Alexandra Lehman and Allison Reinhart.

The members of the Paulding County Retired Teachers Association “hope these scholarships will provide help and encouragement to students as they pursue their education careers.”

