OAKWOOD — The fundraising arm of the Oakwood Library Association held its 16th annual “Chocolate Extravaganza” over two days, March 14 and 16, at the Cooper Community Branch Library.
The two-day event featured a spring fling theme, and was entirely staffed and planned with volunteers. Sue Brown, one of the organizers of the event, stated that “as soon as we come up with a theme it is an ongoing process. The final details are made in the last month.” She added that there are 11 women on the planning committee officially, however, other relatives and community members pitch in when they need any help.
The event had been postponed since 2020 with Brown commenting “this year’s planning was pretty easy. In 2020 we had all the plans, decorations and table settings ready. The groceries were bought and the tickets were sold. The week before the event COVID shut everything down. So the decorations were stored and ready for the next year. Little did we know COVID would still be causing some concern with outbreaks happening near our event for the next two years also.”
It takes around $500 to put the event on “but we have some generous donations of the dessert ingredients,” said Brown, adding that “we have been fortunate to sell out both nights for several years.” The return for the event is around five times the cost of investment with both nights bringing in around $2,500 or more the last couple of years.
Brown explained that, “each library is responsible for their facility so the funds go to whatever is needed.” She added that “the event planners do two major projects, The Chocolate (Extravaganza) and the Spring Tea. The Oakwood Library Association takes care of how the funds are spent. Besides providing some income, the event planners focus on providing community entertainment as much as the fund raising.”
The event, which sold out for both nights, saw around 176 guests in total with many being veterans of the event, now in its 16th year. “We send out save-the-date-cards as well as start publicity in mid January. We were sold out by Feb. 3 with some calls coming in after that (for tickets) ...” said Brown.
Guests were seated at tables decorated with pastel spring colors featuring baskets of artificial flowers set as center pieces and butterfly napkins. The event lighting was kept low which made for a comfortable volume of conversation between guests.
Several games were played for door prizes, including heads or tails, guess how many cups of chocolate were used that night, who has the mint ice cream? — with one cup out of all served being flavored mint instead of vanilla chip — and a ticket drawing.
Music played in advance of servers bringing trays of chocolate treats to the table with instructions for guests to take one of each kind and pass the tray around the table. The result is more chocolate than most people can eat in one sitting which is why those who’ve come to the event before came prepared with a tupperware container.
Some of the chocolaty treats served included orange slices dripped in chocolate and sprinkled with coarse salt, several varieties of fudge, a large variety of chocolate truffles, chocolate and caramel bites, a red chocolate rose and a chocolate butterfly topping an ice cream cup among just a few.
Water, soda and coffee were also offered to guests at the popular event. It was estimated that around 130 cups of just chocolate chips and almond bark alone were used for just one night, bringing the total number of cups for the event closer to 260.
At the end of the night guests were given decorative ceramic coasters as favors which featured one of several delightful sayings.
Asked what the best part of the event was Brown said “the event planners are always happy to see the smiling faces of guests. We’re happy to provide the opportunity for family and friends to gather while we can also make some money for the library ...” She added that the 2024 event theme is already being planned.
