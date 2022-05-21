NSDAR

The above photo shows from left, Lana Johns, Sarah Radabaugh, Paula Meek, Ronda Garbin, Marilyn Smith, Susan Zeedyk, Rose Zeedyk and Judy Ray.

Gladys Donson was honored by members of The Daughters of the American Revolution.

Members of the Joel Frost Chapter, NSDAR met to honor their friend, mother, and grandmother, Gladys Donson.

Eight of the chapter members met Monday, May 9 at the Lost Creek Cemetery, south of Farmer.

Gladys passed away Dec. 21, 2019. She was very active in the community and in genealogical research and produced and helped produce several genealogical reference books.

She was a charter member and very active in the Joel Frost Chapter and served in several offices.

