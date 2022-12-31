The recipe I followed is Gemma Stafford’s from biggerbolderbaking.com from an article entitled “Simplified Mincemeat Christmas pudding”.
Preparation:
Before you get started on the pudding, butter a glass pudding mold that holds around 5 1/2 to 6 cups (I used a round glass casserole dish that is tempered for heat and can go in the oven). Don’t skip this step or you’ll not be able to get the pudding out of the mold. Also, best results come from buttering the dish generously — a cooking spray probably won’t do the job. Vegetable shortening will also work.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup mincemeat.
• 3/4 cup orange marmalade
• 1 and 1/4 cups brown sugar
• 1/4 cup molasses (called treacle in Britain)
• 3 large eggs, beaten
• 1/4 cup whiskey
• 1 stick or 1/2 cup butter frozen (grated into small pieces)
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour.
• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
Optional:
• chopped nuts (I used walnuts)
Instructions:
• In a large mixing bowl put 1 cup mincemeat (this can be from the store or homemade, I used a jar from the store); 3/4 cup orange marmalade, 1 1/4 cups brown sugar, 1/4 cup molasses, 3 beaten large eggs, 1/4 cup whiskey (I used Four Roses bourbon) and give everything a good stir.
• Grate 1 stick or 1/2 cup of frozen butter into small pieces and stir it into your mixture (I used a cheese grater for this).
• Add 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder. Fold the dry into the wet until combined and pour into the pudding mold leaving an inch or so between the pudding batter and the lip of the dish so the pudding has room to rise.
• Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the top of the pudding and lay it on top of the batter (Do not use wax paper as it is not food safe to use with heat). Over the top of the dish cover tightly with aluminum foil. With a piece of cotton baking twin around the outside lip of the dish tightly tie the string to help create a seal.
• In a pot, (I used a dutch oven) put a steamer basket without a center post, or bamboo skewers, so the pudding mold does not touch the bottom of the pot. Pour water into the bottom of the pot and heat on medium/low until steaming. Put the pudding in and cover and let steam making sure to refill the water if needed during the cooking process.
• This pudding takes between 2-3 hours to cook or until risen, firm to touch when pressing on it and a skewer comes out clean. The time depends on how your stove top heats. (Mine took until risen and it was firm to the touch when pressed on. I also checked it with a bamboo skewer. After 2 1/2 hours mine was still wet in the middle so I cooked it for another half hour to 40 minutes until the skewer came out clean.)
• Unmold by turning upside down on a plate at once after done cooking, then either serve hot or let it cool completely before wrapping tightly in parchment paper and several layers of aluminum foil. The pudding can then be stored in a dry, cool and dark cupboard until ready to eat.
History:
• The Christmas pudding has been known by many names including both ‘figgy pudding’ or ‘plum pudding,’ and there is more than one recipe to make it. In general it involves dried fruits, spices and sugar.
• Steamed or baked puddings are not similar to the custard-like boxed pudding we buy here in the United States. In fact, pudding in the rest of the world is more similar to a very moist cake.
• According to Erin Blakemore for the Smithsonian Magazine.com in an article entitled “A Brief History of Figgy Pudding,” “... the dish that eventually evolved into plum pudding originally contained preserved, sweetened meat ... and was enjoyed in Britain as early as Roman times. By Elizabeth I’s day ... plums became synonymous with fruit (and) plum dishes with and without meat became party food.”
• In the 19th century “On ‘Stir-Up Sunday,’ the Sunday before Advent which falls five Sundays before Christmas, entire families would make their Christmas pudding” and every member of the house would stir the pudding batter once for good luck. Stafford said that family made a wish while stirring the pudding batter.
• Notably figgy pudding is featured in both Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the song “We Wish You A Marry Christmas,” according to Blakemore. This song is believed to date back to the 16th century.
— These puddings are beautiful, whether fresh or after being stored. If you try this recipe send in a picture of your Christmas pudding to bkrouse@crescent-news.com with the first and last name of the baker and the photographer and the name of your city. To be used at the editor’s discretion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.