Fran Zachrich

Fran Zachrich, a native of rural Napoleon, and current resident of Genacross Lutheran Services, will celebrate her 91st birthday on July 22. Since she has been unable to see any family or friends since March, her family is encouraging folks to send a birthday card to: Fran Zachrich, Genacross Lutheran Services, 1036 Perry St., Napoleon, 43545.

