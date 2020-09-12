The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360, Defiance, has announced that it is participating in the 46th annual Young American Patriotic Arts Award Contest.

All area students in grades 9-12 enrolled in public, private or a home school study program are eligible. This is an excellent opportunity to win prizes at the local, state and national levels.

Digital work will not be accepted. The deadline for local entries is March 31, 2021.

For more information, students should contact their art teachers, counselors or Patriotic Arts Chairman Roxanne Brown at 419-782-4537. Additional information is also available on the website: www.vfwauxiliary.org.

