FREMONT, Ind. — The Wyant Art Study Club, Defiance, began it’s 116th year with its traditional president’s tea hosted by Carol Koester at her Clear Lake home. The gathering included a pontoon boat ride captained by Bill Koester. Members in attendance were Deb Hench, Betsy Hileman, Carol Koester, Heidi Mealer, Linda O’Donnell, Barbara Warncke and Shirley Witteborg.
Vice president Hench introduced the upcoming program titled “Anonymous is a Woman.”
This year’s study is based on “The Anonymous Was a Woman Award” granted to women artists over 40 years of age. The five artists selected to be explored are: Laura Poitras, Joan Jonas, Amy Sherald, Liz DeSchenes and Shiva Ahmadi.
The next meeting will be held Oct. 8. Those who may enjoy the club are invited to contact Linda O’Donnell at 21elle@roadrunner.com
