The Wyant Art Study Club commenced the 2021-22 program year on Oct. 12. The members assembled at the Andrew L. Suttle Museum and then proceeded to the home of Linda O’Donnell for the business meeting and refreshments.
While at the museum, the group viewed the video “Self Portraits-How Artists See Themselves,” a lesson from the program “How to Look at and Understand grear Art” from the “Great Courses” series. The video was narrated by Sharon Latchaw Hirsh, the president of Rosemont College.
Self portraits originated in the Renaissance Era. Self portraits not only show you what the artist looks like, but also his/her mood at the time it was created. Self portraiture can also reflect the times and circumstances in which the artist lived. The video gave insight on how the untrained eye can depict and interpret a self portrait.
The next meeting will be at the home of Deb Hench, Nov. 9. Carol Koester will present the program “Renaissance Art and the Era.”
