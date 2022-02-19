The wyant Art Study Club met on Feb. 8 at the home of Barbara Warncke. The officers for the 2022-23 year were selected. They are: Linda O’Donnell, president; Barbara Warncke, vice-president; and Linda Diehl, secretary. Deb Hench and Linda O’Donnell will serve on the program committee. Shirley Witteborg presented the program “Baroque Art and the Era.”
The Baroque movement, from 1600-1700, was an expression of the Counter-Reformation; announcing the triumph of the Catholic Church over paganism and its wish to organize all faiths under one true faith. The plan was to lure people with size, glamour, wealth and majesty — “to make the peasants happy to pay taxes.” The era included much sumptuous religious art, lush music and beautiful architecture. Artists were educated, respected and well paid by patrons. They were also overworked trying to produce enough huge paintings and marble busts demanded by the rich and royal. Witteborg spoke in detail about four of these artists: Velazquez from Spain, El Greco from Greece and Spain, Poussin from France and Rubens from the Low Countries.
Continuing with the study of historic art, the next topic will be “Rocco Art and the Era,” to be presented by Linda Diehl on March 8 in her home.
