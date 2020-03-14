The Wyant Art Study Club met March 10. Two artists were presented. Both artists, Shiva Ahmadi (1975) and Liz De Schenes (1966) have received the “Anonymous Is a Woman Award” in recognition of their significant contribution to the world of art.
Shiva Ahmadi, Iranian born-American lives and works in Bay Area, Calif. Ahmadi’s work borrows from the artistic traditions (miniaturist) of Iran and the Middle East to critically examine global political tensions and social concerns.
Liz De Schenes is a contemporary visual artist who lives and works in New York City. She is best known for her camera-less photographic process which produces oblique and abstracted images. Her work inhabits a place between sculpture and image.
A spring outing to the Toledo Museum of Art is planned. The special exhibit “Fireflies on the Water,” Yayoi Kusami, will be toured on April 14 at 11 a.m.
For more information contact Linda O’Donnell 21 elle@roadrunner.com
