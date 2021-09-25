The Wyant Art Study Club began its 118th year on Sept. 14 with the traditional president’s tea, hosted by president Deb Hench in her home. A special welcome was extended to new member Linda Diehl and to guest Heidi Mealer, a former member.

Shirley Witteborg, of the program committee, introduced the study topic for the year “Art and the Era.” After enjoying refreshments which included scones, cookies, ice cream and fruit, the members assembled the program booklets for the upcoming year.

The first regular meeting will be on Oct. 12 at the home of Linda O’Donnell. Betsy Hileman will present the program, “Medieval Art and the Era.”

