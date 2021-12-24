WAUSEON — Wyant Art Club members traveled to Sullivan’s Restaurant in Wauseon Dec. 14 for their traditional Christmas luncheon. All club members and one guest attended. Shirley Witteborg gifted all attendees with one of her specially hand crafted Christmas ornaments.

There will be no January meeting of the group. The next meeting will be Feb. 8 at the home of Barbara Warncke. Witteborg will present the progam “Baroque Art and the Era.”

