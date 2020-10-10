The Wyant Art Study Club welcomed Linda Diehl and Lisa Wiesenauer into membership recently. New officers for 2020-21, the club’s 116th program year, are Deb Hench, president; Linda O’Donnell, vice president; and Barbara Warncke, secretary. Shirley Witteborg and Betsy Hileman are on the program committee.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the protocol for the year has been changed. Normally members meet monthly in a member’s home to learn about an assigned art topic presented by the hostess. Because the members do not feel safe congregating in homes due to the pandemic, but still want to stay connected and satisfy their thirst for knowledge, a one-page paper on an art topic of their choice was completed. The papers will be mailed to each member monthly either electronically or by U.S. mail.
