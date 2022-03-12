The of the Wyant Art Study Club met on March 8 in the home of Linda Diehl. Present were Deb Hench, Carol Koester, Shirley Witteborg, Barbara Warncke and the hostess Linda Diehl. Linda presented an interesting and thorough report on “Rococo art and the era.”
The Rococo movement was an artistic period that emerged in France and spread throughout the the world in the 17th and early 18th centuries. The word “rococo,” derived from the French word rocaille, meaning “shell-work, or pebble-work,” is used to describe fountains or garden grottos that used seashells and pebbles embedded in stucco to create an elaborate decorative effect. The rococo style is characterized by lightness, elegance and an exuberant use of curving natural forms in ornamentation.
Noted French artists of this era are Antoine Watteau who is considered the “father of rococo painters” and Francois Boucher who is credited with maturing Rococo painting and ensuring its advancement across Europe. Jean-Honore Fragonard continued where Watteau and Broucher left off. Fragonard’s paintings favored playful elegant eroticism and domestic pleasures which were intended as light entertainment with no deeper message.
Two English artists of the rococo style are William Hogarth and Thomas Gainsborough. “the Blue Boy” is one of Gainsborough’s most recognizable works.
March is the month for the club’s annual membership drive. If anyone has an interest in art and would like to join the club, contact President Deb Hench or any of the above listed members. The next meeting will be April 12 at the home of Linda O’Donnell who is to present the topic “Romantic period art and the era.”
