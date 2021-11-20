CLEAR LAKE, Ind. — The Wyant Art Club held its meeting on Nov. 9 at the home of Carol Koester in Clear Lake. Staci Kaufman was welcomed as a guest.
The topic of Koester’s presentation was “Renaissance Art and the Era.” She showed a video on the subject from the “Great Courses” series. The narrator was Sharon Latchaw Hirsch, a teacher, author and president of Rosemount College.
According to the presentation: Renaissance art is rooted in 14th century Italy. Influences of humanism and classicism were first observed in art works from this era. One can identify art from this period by three main features: human figures portrayed as individuals, rather than types of individuals; attention to forms of nature, particularly human anatomy; and first attempts at linear and atmospheric perspective.
The next meeting will be the Christmas luncheon at Sullivan’s in Wauseon at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Car pooling instructions will be emailed to members.
