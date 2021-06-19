Several members of the Wyant Art Club met at Cabin Fever on June 8 to discuss the 2021-22 program year. Officers will be: Deb Hench, president; Linda O’Donnell, vice-president; and Barbara Warncke, secretary. The first meeting of the new year will be the President’s Tea in September, time and place to be announced.
The 2020-21 program year for the Wyant Art Club was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of members customarily presenting programs on assigned topics in members’ homes, this past year members presented a one-page paper on an art related topic of their choice and mailed the report to the other members.
The presentations covered a vast array of related topics. Linda O’Donnell reported on Gustav Klimt, the most famous Austrian painter of the Viennese secessionist movement who called for an interaction of all forms of art with society. Shirley Witteborg presented a paper on the Zoar Art Colony, a picturesque countryside setting south of Canton, Ohio. The colony attracted artisans of various genres from the surrounding area during the latter decades of the 19th century.
Betsy Hileman’s chosen topic was William Morris, one of the leading decorative artists of the Victorian period. Barbar Warncke gave a brief history of graffiti by tracing its evolution from cave wall etchings to the box car drawings we are all familiar with today. Deb Hench chose to report on Edward Hopper who is considered the most important realist painter of the 20th century. His personality is reflected in the paintings of cityscapes, landscapes and isolated figures of which he is famous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.