Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.