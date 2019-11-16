At the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society (DCGS) at 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Holly Kirkendall, curator of the Wood County Historical Museum, will present a program entitled “For Comfort and Convenience, Public Charity in Ohio by Way of the Poor Farm.”
Wood County Museum recently received the Ohio State Historic Preservation Award for public education and awareness honoring their current exhibit.
Kirkendall will tell about this exhibit and the history of its host structure near Bowling Green, as well as information about all 88 county poor farms in Ohio, up until the 1930s when public charity transitioned into the modern ideas of social work.
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.
The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side of the church from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
