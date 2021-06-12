Lorene Wieland, of Defiance, will celebrate her 102nd birthday on June 24.
Her family would like to have a card shower to help Wieland celebrate the occasion. Friends and relatives may send her a card at: 02213 Wieland Road, Defiance.
