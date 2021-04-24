WAUSEON — Fulton County commissioners recently selected Wauseon eighth-grader Camryn Rash the winner of the commissioners art contest.
Rash’s artwork will now be sent in to the national contest. Her art will also be posted on county websites and will be on display in the Fulton County Welcome Center May 10-16.
