WOODBURN, Ind. — If you could pass judgment on none other than Judas Iscariot, how would you rule?
Over Easter weekend, that question will be asked in the courtroom drama “Conspiracy of Betrayal,” by Dixie Manning. The drama will be presented at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Road, Woodburn, Ind., and is a joint presentation of Woodburn UMC and the Village Players.
“Conspiracy of Betrayal” presents the heavenly trial of Judas Iscariot (Jamy Shaffer), who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Jesus of Nazareth. The archangel Gabriel (Mercedexs Monciavais) is the judge, the fallen angel Satan (Keith Robinson) acts as prosecuting attorney, and Jesus (Richard Hall) will be counsel for the defense.
Twelve members of the audience will form the jury and, by their vote, determine the outcome of the play. Characters will give testimony, the jury will vote on the verdict, and the play’s ending is determined by that vote.
Supporting roles will be played by Brandy Patterson (Mary), Sean Patterson (John), Peter Greer (Ciaphas), Nichole Robinson (Bailiff) and Coral Watkins (Court Reporter). The play is directed by Dawn Patterson.
“Conspiracy of Betrayal” will be presented at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 2 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 3. Admission will be a free will offering, a portion of which will go toward Heifer International. Social distancing will be practiced, with masks requested for all audience members.
