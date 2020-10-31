The VFW Post 3360, Defiance, will sponsor an art contest for grades K-8. Public, private and homeschooled students are eligible. There are three grade categories: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8.

Prizes are a $100 gift card for first place, $50 gift card for second place and $25 for third place in each group. Entries will be judged on their patriotic theme and technique. For more information, contact your teacher or counselor, or go to www.vfwauxiliary.org.

The entry should be taken to VFW Post 3360. The deadline is March 31.

