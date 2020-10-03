The VFW Post 3360, Defiance, will sponsor the Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Scholarship Contest.
This is an audio-essay contest open to all public, private and homeschooled students in grades 9-12. The 2020-21 theme is “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned.”
The essay must be 3-5 minutes long. A student must submit the required entry form, along with a recording and essay. Due date is Oct. 31.
