• Defiance County

Auxiliary meeting:

Defiance VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary met recently with 16 members present.

Secretary Chris Taylor read the minutes of the last meeting along with thank you notes from the Fort Wayne VA Hospital.

Voted into membership were Rose Marie Robertson and Toma Wonderly.

Members were reminded that there will be a bake sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. All items should be priced and ingredients listed.

The next scheduled meeting will be 7 p.m. Jan. 8.

