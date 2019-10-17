The Defiance VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary met recently with 11 members present and two guests. The minutes from the last meeting were read and approved and the treasurer’s report also was read.
Chris Taylor is taking orders for Wreaths Across America at $15 each. The charter was draped in memory of Auxiliary sister Brenda Schultz. Ruth Curl and JoAnn McCray then presented a program about the POW-MIA table.
Members also learned that:
• volunteers are needed for a sausage and sauerkraut supper for members and guests at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at a cost of $8 per person.
• volunteers are also needed to provide dessert on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Desserts should be in the canteen by 10 a.m.
• there will be a bake sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 15. Members should have items priced and ingredients listed.
The next regular meeting will be 7 p.m. Nov. 13.
