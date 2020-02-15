The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently held a roundtable meeting with six members present.
Voted into membership were Bob Armstrong, Jared Ball, Amber DeSoto, David Kieffer and Fred Squires.
It was announced that the District 1 meeting will be held at the Defiance post beginning at 10 a.m. March 1.
Members were notified that if they know of a veteran in a nursing home who would like to have a lap robe, leave your name and number at the VFW and you will be notified.
Members were reminded that there will be a bake sale beginning at 9 a.m. March 20. Members also were reminded to mark their donated items for the sale.
The next meeting will be March 11 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.