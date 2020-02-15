The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently held a roundtable meeting with six members present.

Voted into membership were Bob Armstrong, Jared Ball, Amber DeSoto, David Kieffer and Fred Squires.

It was announced that the District 1 meeting will be held at the Defiance post beginning at 10 a.m. March 1.

Members were notified that if they know of a veteran in a nursing home who would like to have a lap robe, leave your name and number at the VFW and you will be notified.

Members were reminded that there will be a bake sale beginning at 9 a.m. March 20. Members also were reminded to mark their donated items for the sale.

The next meeting will be March 11 at 7 p.m.

Load comments