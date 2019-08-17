VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with President Sharon Washington opening the meeting in ritual form. There were 12 members present.
Secretary Chris Taylor read the minutes from the last meeting, which were approved. She also read a thank you note from Ali Mavis.
In other action:
• a request was made for volunteers to make cornbread for the Veterans Bean Supper. Volunteers will meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the Post basement.
• there will be a rummage sale Aug. 28-30 in the Post basement. Donated items can be dropped off Aug. 25.
The Charter was draped in memory of Ralph and Dorothy Corressel.
The next scheduled meeting will be Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
