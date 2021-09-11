The Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently with 10 members present.
Voted into membership were Rebecca Strom and Anthony Behringer. Guadalupe Martinez rejoined.
Secretary Chris Taylor read a thank you note from the Children’s National Home. Senior Vice President Jenna Karr read a short poem and a moment of silence was observed for the 9/11 victims and the soldiers who have died fighting the war on terrorism.
Chris Taylor announced that she is taking orders for the Wreaths Across America project. Wreaths are $15 each, or three for $30. Delivery date is Dec. 19 and they may be picked up at VFW Post 3360.
A thank you was given to all who helped make the Veterans Bean Soup dinner a success again this year.
It was announced that the District 1 meeting will be held at the Defiance VFW Post 3360 beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The next meeting of the Auxiliary will be Oct. 13, with a potluck before the meeting at 5:30 p.m. All officers and program chairmen must have a current report ready.
