Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently with 12 members and two guests present.
Prior to the inspection meeting, there was a potluck dinner. Auxiliary president Sharon Washington introduced District I junior vice president Cathy Bargy and District I deputy chief of staff Kathy Oldham.
Jenna Carr then did a tribute ceremony for the POW-MIA’s and explained the meaning of that table and what each piece symbolizes.
The charter was draped in honor of Frank Gustwiller.
Members were informed that candy has arrived and will be on sale at the Nov. 20 bake sale and at the monthly drawings. They also were informed that there will be a cheese ball sampling at the November drawing where orders will be taken so they will be ready for the December drawing.
The next scheduled meeting will be held Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m
