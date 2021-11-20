Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently with 18 members present and two guests — District 1 Chief of Staff, Beverly Brenner, and Jeanne Laney.

Voted into membership were Michelle Chaney, Anna Snyder, Bethany Eckenrode, Rodney Clevager and a tranfer, Cindy Freshour.

Members were informed that the delivery date for wreathes is now Dec. 17. The Christmas party for children 11 and under will be held 1-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. Members were asked to check the sign-up sheets for the party.

Sandy Bauer announced she is retiring from the treasurer’s position as of Dec. 31 and is willing to help another member to learn the job. Chris Taylor will be filling in temporarily.

The District 1 meeting will be held at the Bryan Post at 10 a.m. Dec. 5.

The Auxiliary Christmas part will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Members should bring a covered dish and a $10 gift to exchange.

