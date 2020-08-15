Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently with 11 members present.

A discussion was held on several fundraisers, with secretary Chris Taylor agreeing to head up the Wreaths Across America campaign. She plans to begin taking wreath orders next month at a price of $15 each, or buy two and get one free. The group will also be selling candy at the monthly drawing.

President Sharon Washington thanked those who worked at the rummage/bake sale and suggested that in the future, volunteers work designated shifts. She also passed out program certificates to the chairmen of the Veteran-Family Support, Americanism/Patriotic Instructor, Buddy Poppy, Historian, Youth Activities, and National Home programs.

The next scheduled meeting is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

